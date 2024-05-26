ACPD: Maryland man arrested for seriously hurting police officer

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police in Arlington County said a man from Waldorf, Md. was arrested Sunday for assaulting a police officer.

Just before 1 a.m., an officer with the Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) was conducting parking enforcement in the 2900 block of Columbia Pike when he saw a man trying to confront a security person.

The officer approached 29-year-old Otis Brown and tried to intervene.

Police said Brown shoved the officer into a car, causing property damage. He then hit him multiple times before fleeing the scene with a woman.

He was arrested at Columbia Pike and S. Glebe Road.

The officer was taken to the hospital and treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Brown was charged with Assault on Police, Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Felony Destruction of Property. He is being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call ACPD at (703) 228-4180.

