'Acorn shooting' victim announces legal action against Okaloosa Co. Sheriff's Office

FORT WALTON BEACH — Four months after an Okaloosa County Sheriff's deputy fired on a handcuffed man inside a patrol car after mistaking the sound of an acorn falling on his patrol car as a gunshot, the victim, Marquis Jackson, announced that he intends to file a lawsuit against the sheriff's office.

The legal action stems from an episode in November when OCSD deputies detained Jackson while investigating an incident that involved his girlfriend. During the investigation, Jackson was detained, searched and placed into the back of then-Deputy Jesse Hernandez's patrol car.

After Sgt. Beth Roberts directed Hernandez to search Jackson again, an acorn could be seen in the body camera footage hitting the roof of his car. Hernandez reacted, and both deputies began to fire into the vehicle. Jackson was unharmed in the incident.

The following investigation cleared both deputies of any criminal wrongdoing, with Hernandez resigning from the agency in December.

"What has been told by law enforcement to the public is that everything is OK, right? The office who has made this horrible mistake has resigned, and all is well. Marquis was not hit by any of the dozens of rounds that were fired into that vehicle, so we should all be OK and go home," civil rights attorney DeWitt Lacy said Tuesday. "That is not the truth."

Lacy, with the Burris, Nisenbaum, Curry & Lacy law firm, noted that Jackson's mental anguish from the incident is akin to the trauma that veterans experience after coming home from war or distress from refugees leaving war-torn countries.

"On Nov. 12, my life changed forever. I haven't been the same since. Will I ever have peace of mind again?" Jackson asked. "Imagine being shot at (a) tremendous amount of times while handcuffed in the back seat of a cop car by the ones we call to protect our community."

As Jackson described the harrowing events while in the back of the patrol car, he went on to say that he was instructed to put his hands in the air and sit up in his seat during a brief pause in gunfire before he heard shots again.

According to a statement released by the sheriff's office before Tuesday's press conference, the shots Jackson heard were non-lethal rounds used to clear glass from the window so deputies could "breach the window to help Mr. Jackson get out of the vehicle."

But "this was the scariest day of my life," Jackson said. "I will never call 911 again for an emergency after this. (The) Okaloosa County Sheriff's Department caused so much pain."

Lacy said he hoped the legal action would bring accountability to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and, hopefully, lead to meaningful law enforcement reform in the community.

"If you are so scared that when an acorn falls on the hood of a car and you start doing tumbles and rolls in the street and think that you've been hit, maybe you are unfit to wear the badge," said Lacy. "Law enforcement probably has to do a better job of screening who gets to carry guns around this community and ensure our safety."

Hours before the scheduled press conference, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office released a statement on behalf of Sheriff Eric Aden that noted the agency's concerns about "false and misleading statements" around the incident.

"Two investigations, including an independent review from the Office of the State Attorney confirmed no long guns were used to shoot at Mr. Jackson," the statement says. "Deputies only used long guns with bean bag rounds to breach the window to help Mr. Jackson get out of the vehicle and he was informed that he was not being shot at. The press release inaccurately reports a minimum of 32 rounds were fired. Our investigation confirmed 22 rounds were fired.

"Mr. Jackson was also not searched twice," the statement says. "He was only ever patted down. Finally, we have not and will not speculate about former Deputy Hernandez’s mindset, as he resigned before he could be interviewed for the investigation.

"This is information we will share with Mr. Jackson and his legal team, if necessary, through the litigation process. While we are fully committed to defending ourselves in this matter, we sincerely wish Mr. Jackson well. The entire Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to the excellent service and protection of our residents and visitors."

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Okaloosa Co. man announces legal action against sheriff