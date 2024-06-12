ACLU of Wisconsin sues Department of Corrections, says it doesn't provide 'mother-young child program'

The American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin is suing the Department of Corrections for not following "a long-overlooked state statute" that requires the department to permit incarcerated people who give birth to parent their babies until they are one year old.

The statute, "Mother-young child care program," requires the DOC to offer a program providing resources for incarcerated pregnant or postpartum people.

The ACLU of Wisconsin, with assistance from pro bono attorneys, filed a summons and complaint in Dane County Circuit Court on Monday on behalf of two incarcerated women. Both women are eligible for the program required under Wisconsin law, but the DOC offers no such program, the lawsuit says.

DOC spokesperson Beth Hardtke did not confirm whether the DOC has a program in place for incarcerated mothers. She said in an email the DOC does not comment on ongoing litigation, but that the DOC's Division of Community Corrections offers a mother-young child care program as required under state statute to people who are in the community under probation, parole or extended supervision.

Wisconsin law states the "Mother-young child care program" has various requirements, including the following:

Participants must be held in "the least restrictive placement consistent with community safety and correctional needs and objectives."

The DOC needs to provide a "stable, safe and stimulating environment" for each baby.

The program must offer services that have a goal of "achieving a stable relationship" between parent and child during and after the program.

The program should prepare the parent to live in "a safe, lawful and stable manner" once they are released back into the community.

The program should be administered by a "private, nonprofit organization" whose services are paid for by the DOC.

Hardke said in 2023 that the Division of Community Corrections program served 224 women across three partner sites in Madison, Oconomowoc and Milwaukee.

She did not confirm if any of those women had been moved from prison to the community in order to participate in the program.

The two plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Alyssa Puphal, who is incarcerated at Robert E. Ellsworth Correctional Center and had a baby in 2023, and Natasha Curtin-Weber, who is incarcerated at Taycheedah Correctional Institution and due to give birth in July, according to the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, when Puphal had her attorney check with the DOC about the program, they were informed "it is an old statute and there is no funding for it."

The lawsuit names as defendants both the DOC and DOC Deputy Secretary Jared Hoy. They have 45 days to respond.

“All we’re asking of the DOC is that it simply follows the law and recognizes the legal rights of pregnant people to apply for and access this child care programming,” Hayley Archer, a staff attorney with ACLU of Wisconsin, said in a statement. “We know that there are so many people in prison who are also parents, and the near-total separation that justice-impacted families endure is one of the most cruel, inhumane, and, for a child, developmentally harmful aspects of our carceral system."

