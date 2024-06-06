ACLU sues City of Milwaukee over Republican National Convention demonstration plans

The American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Milwaukee Thursday saying the city's plans for the Republican National Convention violate the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The lawsuit was brought on behalf of the Coalition to March on the RNC 2024.

The lawsuit "argues that Milwaukee’s ordinances governing parade and protest activity directly violate the First Amendment by unlawfully limiting the locations where protesters can parade and exercise their right to free speech during the RNC," according to a statement from the ACLU.

The city has not released the location of designated demonstration areas or the "parade route" for the July 15-18 event that will take place in downtown Milwaukee.

Pere Marquette Park along the Milwaukee River in Milwaukee on Friday, May 31, 2024. Last month, GOP officials urged the Secret Service to move protest organizers farther from the downtown venues that will host the RNC than the expected site at Pere Marquette Park on the west side of the Milwaukee River.

Those are expected in the coming weeks, in concert with the U.S. Secret Service's release of a "hard perimeter" where credentials will be required to enter.

Still, much attention has been focused on Pere Marquette Park on the west side of the Milwaukee River, the expected site of a speaker's podium. Top Republicans have sought to prevent the city from using the park as a demonstration area while the Coalition to March on the RNC has also rejected it, albeit for different reasons.

The ACLU said the Coalition to March on the RNC would ask the court to order the city to use a march route that the coalition has proposed.

This story will be updated.

More: These Milwaukee restaurants and bars will be closed to the public during the RNC

More: RNC leader expects Trump to be in Milwaukee for convention despite July 11 sentencing

Alison Dirr can be reached at adirr@jrn.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: ACLU sues Milwaukee over Republican National Convention protest plans