ACLU sends letter to CCSD schools banning cultural graduation regalia

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada is intervening again on behalf of students who are being banned from wearing cultural graduation regalia.

According to the letter sent on Monday, the ACLU has received complaints from students at Palo Verde and Centennial high schools.

Nevada lawmakers passed a bill last year barring schools from doing this.

A student at Palo Verde was prohibited from wearing a stole showing her Mexican heritage, according to the ACLU. The student’s mother Wendy Flores told 8 News Now the school reversed its decision on Tuesday after the ACLU was involved.

In a statement sent out last week, CCSD stated students can wear these items in according to the new law.

Last week, Eldorado High School reversed its decision on banning a student from wearing a stole with the Mexican and Guatemalan flags.

