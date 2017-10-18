ACLU, North Carolina governor reach agreement in transgender bathroom lawsuit

FILE PHOTO - A bathroom sign welcomes both genders at the Cacao Cinnamon coffee shop in Durham, North Carolina, U.S. on May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake/File Photo

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Reuters) - Transgender people would be allowed to use public restrooms in North Carolina that match their gender identity under a settlement agreement filed on Wednesday that aims to resolve the federal lawsuit over the state's widely criticized bathroom law.

The consent decree proposed by Governor Roy Cooper, the American Civil Liberties Union and transgender people who sued the state would remove some of the law's harmful effects, civil rights groups said.

The judge in the case must sign off on the proposal before it takes effect.

A measure passed in March helped bring back some business and sports events pulled from the state in protest in the year after it enacted the so-called bathroom bill known as HB 2. But activists said transgender people still faced discrimination and threats to their safety under the new law.

The consent decree says that under current state law, transgender people are not prevented from using public facilities that match their gender identity rather than the sex on their birth certificates.

“For too many reasons, it is not in our state’s best interest to remain in drawn-out court battles that still linger because of HB 2,” Cooper, a Democrat, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Peter Cooney)