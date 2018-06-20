ACLU to continue lawsuit over Trump policies toward immigrant families

(Reuters) - The American Civil Liberties Union on Wednesday said it plans to continue pursuing its lawsuit challenging U.S. President Donald Trump's policies concerning the treatment of immigrant families trying to enter the country.

The nonprofit plans to seek an order in the federal court in San Diego compelling the reunification of immigrant parents with their children, a lawyer for the ACLU said in a phone interview.

The announcement came after Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order ending the separation of families and instead calling for the detention of parents and children together.

