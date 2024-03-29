ACLU clemency project aims to cut jail time for domestic violence survivors in NJ prisons

New Jersey governors between 1994 and 2022 granted clemency to 105 people serving time in prison, but Gov. Phil Murphy has not offered any pardons during his six years in office.

The ACLU of New Jersey is looking to change that.

The civil rights group's Clemency Project launched a campaign last month to lobby the Democratic governor to release more people serving time in prison, part of an effort by ACLU chapters nationwide to make clemency more prevalent.

In New Jersey, the effort focuses on freeing survivors of domestic violence as well as people who received "extreme trial penalties." The ACLU says that is anyone who received a longer sentence after going to trial than what is offered during plea negotiations.

Clemency occurs when a governor, president or administrative board reduces a defendant's sentence or grants a pardon.

Rebecca Uwakwe, senior staff attorney for the ACLU of New Jersey, leads the organization's Clemency Project. The public campaign is pressing Gov. Phil Murphy to make more use of his pardon power.

Rebecca Uwakwe, senior staff attorney for the ACLU of New Jersey, said in a recent interview with The Record and NorthJersey.com that the project launched last month came about due to the ACLU’s nationwide Redemption Campaign.

"We're trying to get governors in every single state and other executive authorities to exercise their clemency powers," Uwakwe said about the campaign to free 50,000 people from federal and state prisons.

Uwakwe, who oversees the project in New Jersey, said ACLU of New Jersey staffers, with assistance from students at Rutgers University-Newark, identify and meet with currently incarcerated clients who fall into the categories for the project. Uwakwe said it will last through Murphy's two remaining years in office.

The ACLU effort comes as the Murphy administration plans to launch its own clemency initiative in the coming months that "will ensure we live up to our promise as the state for second chances," as the governor announced on his X page, formerly Twitter, in January. He reiterated his initiative in February during radio station WNYC's monthly “Ask Governor Murphy” call-in show.

Murphy said during the show that he'd consider “broad categories of individuals" but was not specific about who would receive clemency.

In 2021, former inmates Rebecca Austria and Tiera Piercy-Hollis hosted a vigil at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Clinton after reports of violent abuse that left female inmates there with severe injuries.

The following transcript of the interview with Uwakwe has been edited for space and clarity.

What is it like seeing the Clemency Project launch and now underway?

I definitely think that it's encouraging to announce [The Clemency Project] and also to have the governor's promise to utilize categorical clemency. But I also feel that we can’t celebrate anything yet because nothing has been done. I think the announcement is a step in the right direction. Obviously, all of these efforts are a step in the right direction. But until there are people walking out of prison, I really can't celebrate.

Has there been pushback by state officials or any officials from state prisons to this project?

Not that we are aware of. I unfortunately do foresee some opposition. But I believe that it's been proven that tough-on-crime policies do not work. There is no one-size-fits-all. The solution is not to further incarcerate or increase sentences for people. I challenge tough-on-crime people to actually speak to people who are currently incarcerated or returning citizens, or formerly incarcerated people. They will find out that most people are actually giving back to their community. They're trying to speak to younger people to break the cycle. They are really trying to dedicate their lives to their communities.

How many people in New Jersey prisons will this project impact?

We don't have any raw data to be able to report that. I can tell you based on the sentencing reports from the New Jersey Commission of Sentencing, just in regard to survivors of domestic violence who were first-time offenders, personal offenders, and convicted of violent offenses. At Edna Mahan [the correctional facility for women in Hunterdon County], there were 72% who attacked their abusers. I wouldn't be able to translate that into a number, but it does show the significant need for clemency for this particular category.

In regard to extreme trial penalties, what I can tell you is trial is very rare. When you have people who are charged with crimes and have to weigh taking a plea − most people take pleas. It is upwards of 90%. So, there is a minority of people who exercise their right to go to trial. However, within that minority, those who are sentenced to extreme sentences after trial, post-trial, it's quite alarming. I don't have a percentage because we're collecting references and all those things.

How many people do you expect will receive clemency from Gov. Murphy based on the Clemency Project?

I hope hundreds. But we will remain hopeful. I would say that what we have up against us is time. We're running out of time if [Murphy] is done in January 2026, and we are in March 2024. [Clemency] takes several months. If you put all those things together, we don't have time. We don't.

