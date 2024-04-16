Acle residents consulted over proposed council tax rise

Acle Pre-School could be rebuilt if parishioners agree to pay £17 per year extra on their council tax to service a £350,000 loan [Andrew Turner/BBC]

Townspeople are being consulted on adding £17 a year to council tax bills to fund a rebuild of their pre-school.

Acle Parish Council owns The Fletcher Room, a mobile unit deemed "life expired", next to the primary school.

The council is proposing to replace it with a permanent structure that would be available for community use outside school times.

A £350,000 loan from the Public Works Loan Board (PWLB) could take 17 years to repay.

The council said it would seek grant funding to reduce the sum it would have to borrow.

Late last year a burst pipe damaged the ceiling and carpets, prompting an insurance claim.

Hannah Catchpole, manager of the pre-school, said it provided a vital service to local families.

"We've got waiting lists for September and into the future with the new funding that's come in play. We are in demand and we need to expand," she said.

Dave Savory, chairman of Acle Pre-School, urged residents to read the consultation documents fully before voting.

"If it goes against us the new build will not be established and it will have a major impact on the community," he said.

"There's lots of young families coming into the village and this will be a service that they cannot do without."

Some residents told the BBC they had concerns whether the debt would have long-term impact on residents, whether existing empty buildings could be used instead at a lower cost, and one said he would rather the money was spent improving local roads.

Others said the pre-school was vital for families to be able to educate their children in the village where they live, and saw the borrowing as an investment in the future.

Acle Parish Council clerk Pauline James said the matter had been discussed since last December.

"The councillors are all concerned about the impact on the precept, but support the provision of the Fletcher Room building, which can be let to local groups, including Acle Pre-School," she said.

In a statement, the council added that the building was nearing the end of its lifespan and that a new two-room community building would be an appropriate solution.

"In order to fund the project, the parish council is looking into a loan via the government's Public Works Loan Board and will be applying for grants to reduce the loan amount as much as possible."

Norfolk County Council said it had no responsibility for early years provision and was unable to offer any funds towards the rebuild.

The consultation closes on 12 May and the results will be discussed by parish councillors later that month.

