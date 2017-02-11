Acid leak at Phillips 66 Ferndale refinery injures seven workers: media

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Seven contract workers were taken to hospital after a hydrofluoric acid leak at Phillips 66's Ferndale, Washington, refinery on Friday, local media reported.

An overhaul had begun at the 101,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery on Wednesday.

The leak was from the refinery's alkylation unit, the Bellingham Herald said, citing a company statement.

Alkylation units use hydrofluoric acid to convert refining byproducts into octane-boosting components of gasoline.

A Nov. 22 explosion on an alkylation unit injured four people at Exxon Mobil Corp's refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.





