ACI inmate dies after apparent medical emergency

CRANSTON – A man at the Adult Correctional Institutions has died after an apparent medical emergency.

At about 2 a.m. Saturday, an inmate alerted security staff at the Intake Service Center that his cellmate appeared to be in medical distress, according to J.R. Ventura, public information officer for the state Department of Corrections.

Nursing staff responded immediately, Ventura said, providing medical assistance and calling Cranston Rescue. The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he later died.

The death is under investigation by the State Police and the Corrections Department's investigative unit.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Inmate at RI's correctional facility dies after medical emergency