An ACI inmate died hours after being committed. Here's what we know.

Another inmate at the Adult Correctional Institutions died Sunday, two days after an inmate died in the maximum-security facility in Cranston. This time, the inmate was in the women's facility.

Rhode Island Department of Corrections spokesman J.R. Ventura said correctional officers checked on the inmate at about 3:30 a.m., just a few hours after she was committed. But she was unresponsive.

"Upon arrival, Officers observed no response from the inmate, immediately called for medical assistance, and began life-saving steps," Ventura said in a statement. "The Officers and medical staff continued life-saving measures until the arrival of Cranston Fire, who then rushed the inmate to Kent Hospital with very faint vital signs. The facility later received a call that the inmate succumbed to her condition and had since passed away."

The Corrections Department and State Police are investigating.

The incident follows the death of an inmate on Friday. Ventura said the man collapsed in the gym while playing basketball and was later pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital. That case is also under investigation.

