Aces of Trades: Years of building skills and knowledge make Mussard a natural handyman

ZANESVILLE – The way he sees it, his career changes add up to valuable experience.

“Starting when I was 11 years old, I raced motocross and dreamed of becoming a racing professional,” recalled Dale Mussard Jr. “Unfortunately, I injured my left hand, ending the racing dream. I didn't know exactly what I wanted to do, but not many young men have it figured out. Definitely, I never thought I would own a handyman business.”

Today, Mussard is the owner/operator of Beeline Home Services.

“When I was15 my family home was lost to a house fire,” he said. “My parents didn’t want to leave the property, so we decided to rebuild ourselves. With the help of family and friends, we rebuilt my parents’ home in just over a year. I learned so much and enjoyed the process. My dad has a lot of building knowledge and is also willing to learn how to do things – he instilled that in me to learn from mistakes and take chances on yourself.”

Dale Mussard Jr. of Beeline Home Services

Mussard grew up in Martins Ferry, a small town on the Ohio River, graduated from Martins Ferry High School in 2006, then went to Belmont College to study civil engineering. From there, he said, he did “a lot of different things.”

“I worked for Martins Ferry as a garbage man,” he explained. “I left there to work in the oilfields in western Pennsylvania and Ohio valley area, becoming a lead crane operator. After getting married I moved to Cambridge to work as a crane operator, then a new crane job here in Zanesville. I was a night operations manager for (a home improvement store) before my son was born, then a department supervisor.

“I changed careers again,” he added, “and became a service adviser for an auto dealership, then became their warranty administrator. I started the handyman business part-time nights and weekends and left June of 2023 to become Beeline Home Services full time.”

Anthony Burton is a Beeline Home Services customer.

“I've known Dale for about four years,” said Burton, “and when he started Beeline Home Services, I thought it was absolutely perfect for him. I knew his background and how he learned a myriad of construction skills. When I needed a bathroom tub to walk-in shower conversion, I didn’t hesitate to call Beeline. I knew Dale would do a great job and be fair about the price. The work he did was awesome, and I could not be happier with my new shower. In a society where businesses don’t even return a phone call, it’s refreshing to find someone dependable, who communicates with his customers.”

“I enjoy the daily change of tasks,” Mussard responded.

“I have no regrets on any of my career changes,” he concluded. “They’ve all allowed me new skills and knowledge to be where I am today – God’s plan in motion.”

For more information about Beeline Home Services, log on www.beelinehomeservice.com.

