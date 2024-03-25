Aces of Trades: From retirement to owning Highland’s Ice Creamery

CHILLICOTHE – Memories abound with Jane and Pat Highland. And they both had other careers – until they retired.

“My dream was to become a writer,” recalled Jane. “An avid reader, I always wanted to write a book. I grew up in Chillicothe during the 1950s and 60s. Living just a 10-minute walk from downtown I spent most days exploring the stores. At that time our downtown was full of department stores, small shops, 5&10 cent stores and restaurants. My favorite hangout was Central Pharmacy, which is now Carlisle Corner. I could get a vanilla Coke for 5 cents. Memories of movies at the Majestic and ice cream at Fishers on Paint St every Sunday with my dad and sisters. Life was good.”

Pat and Jane Highland stand behind the counter at Highland's Ice Creamery, which they own, on Mar. 19, 2024, in Chillicothe, Ohio.

“Then in 1984, when our youngest started kindergarten,” she continued, “I was offered a part-time job by a friend who started a staffing business. This part-time job turned into a full-time career, which ended when I retired in 2018 at the age of 66 as a regional manager with The Reserves Network staffing firm.”

Her husband Pat also grew up in Chillicothe and like his wife, graduated from Bishop Flaget High School.

“I spent a lot of time in the downtown area growing up,” Pat recalled. “My grandparents lived on W. Fourth St and owned the Highland Diner during the 40s and 50s, located where the 50 West outdoor patio area is now. My father’s accounting office was on N Paint Street and my brothers and I hung out there after school in the 60s. He would send us down to Heinzelman Bakery next to the Adena Theater and we would buy Bismarck’s for 10 cents. Catching a movie at the Adena Theater, stopping in Carl’s Townhouse for hamburgers and fries, cokes at Central Pharmacy, or buying comic books from Page News is part of growing up back in the 50s and 60s in downtown Chillicothe. Memories I cherish.”

“After graduating from Bishop Flaget in 1969,” Pat continued, “I started college at OU-C and then moved to the main campus in Athens with my wife and our young son. In 1973 I earned my degree in marketing. After graduation, we returned to Chillicothe and I opened a trophy and award business before eventually going to work at Shawnee Lanes. I managed their pro shop before moving in to a general manager position for many years before retiring. I also worked for WBEX for 19 years broadcasting CHS football and basketball games with my partner, Dan Ramey. Fun times and great memories of being on the air.”

Then came ice cream.

“Pat is the reason we started the ice cream shop,” said Jane. “Both of us had wonderful memories of Chillicothe with a vibrant downtown. We were sad to see its decline in the 80s and 90s and loved the idea of being part of the downtown revitalization. Pat dreamed of having an ice cream shop for over 20 years. The timing wasn’t right as we were taking care of all four of our elderly parents during that time period.

Then one April evening in 2019, Pat ran into Ed Kunzelman and told him of his dream of a Paint St. ice cream shop. Ed mentioned he had an available storefront that would make a great spot. That’s when the ideas started flowing and by May we had a lease agreement signed and Pat was ordering equipment while I was busy working on the marketing and redesigning the interior. With the help of our oldest son, an-award winning graphic designer specific to store design and layout, Highland’s Ice Creamery was born. So after retiring, we both went back to work!”

“My dream became a reality,” Pat concluded. “Jane wasn’t sold on the idea at first as we both were retired and in our late 60s. Eventually, she jumped onboard and became excited about being part of the downtown community. As partners, we share the responsibilities of operating our shop. It’s been a blast!”

Highland’s Ice Creamery is located at 93 N Paint St. in Chillicothe. For more information, look on Facebook.

About the Series

Aces of Trades is a weekly series focusing on people and their jobs – whether they’re unusual jobs, fun jobs or people who take ordinary jobs and make them extraordinary. If you have a suggestion for a future profile, let us know at gaznews@nncogannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Highland’s Ice Creamery was a dream fulfilled for Jane and Pat Highland