Aces of Trades: McWane VP Tom Crawford is proud his company is making a difference

COSHOCTON – He’s on a path he never imagined.

“I grew up working on a farm, enjoying sports and the outdoors, hunting and fishing,” recalled Tom Crawford. “Growing up in a small town, I had little exposure to the rest of the world. I knew I was good at math so I was told engineering would be a good career. I never dreamed I’d end up doing what I’m currently doing.”

Today, Crawford is vice president/general manager at McWane Ductile Ohio.

“I’m the leader of three businesses in our campus,” he explained. “Ductile iron pipe, fabricated pipe products and ductile iron poles.

“I’m proud that we manufacture iron strong products that build America and contribute to making peoples’ lives better,” he added. “I’m fortunate to be part of a group of hard working employees who make a difference in our country, but, more importantly, our community. What motivates me is being able to make a difference in our community and our employees’ lives. It excites me to see our people grow and be the best version of themselves.”

Crawford, 56, grew up in a small town in southwest Iowa called New Market, population 500. He graduated from New Market High School in 1986 with 13 students in his class. He went on to earn a degree in electrical engineering from Iowa State University, then a master’s in business administration from The University of Iowa.

“After graduating from Iowa State,” he said, “I worked in the glass industry as an electrical engineer, specializing in process controls and power distribution systems. I then made a career change into the chemical industry where I was the engineering manager for that facility.

“I was given the opportunity to join Clow Water Systems in Coshocton in 2002 as the plant manager of our foundry and flange fabrication business,” he continued. “I was excited to have the opportunity to be the leader of a business.”

Crawford then started with McWane Ductile in Coshocton in 2002.

“After a year,” he said, “I was given the opportunity to manage a McWane Foundry in Anniston, Alabama. A year later, I was given another opportunity to manage a pipe plant in Birmingham, Alabama, which continued through 2011. In 2012, I came back to Coshocton and continue to be the vice president and general manager of McWane Ductile Ohio.”

Jolinda Kistler is the human resources manager at McWane Ductile Ohio.

“Tom is very proud of our hard-working employees and successful growing businesses,” assessed Kistler. “He inspires us to be the best version of ourselves, consistently offers tremendous support and shows unwavering belief in our abilities. I admire and appreciate Tom’s leadership, dedication, and generosity to all of us at McWane Ductile Ohio.”

“My path is one I would have never imagined,” Crawford responded. “I’m very fortunate to live in our community and work with a great group of people.

“I always cheer for the underdog,” he concluded, “and I feel like our community and our business have been viewed as the underdog. It makes me happy to see both being successful and growing in spite of those views.”

For more information about McWane Ductile, log on www.mcwaneductile.com.

