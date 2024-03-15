Aces of Trades: Attention to detail makes Sharee Sensenig a great mechanic

COSHOCTON – She came for a visit and ended up working.

“As a kid, I didn’t have a particular career path in mind,” said Sharee Sensenig. “I loved learning and I especially loved math. I would often create long division problems for myself to solve for entertainment or play teacher with my siblings and cousins and grade them on math problems.

“As a kid,” she continued, “I was a perfectionist. I was always very determined, persistent, competitive and organized. I enjoyed the detail and design of landscaping our property with my dad and I loved sports and outdoor adventures. I never had the slightest thought of being involved with airplanes or mechanics, but many of these traits lend well to aircraft maintenance.”

Sharee Sensenig of MMS Aviation.

Today, Sensenig is an aircraft maintenance apprentice at MMS Aviation.

“I’ve completed 18 months of the 30 month apprenticeship,” she explained. “After that, my husband and I plan to head overseas to continue serving in missionary aviation.”

Sensenig, 24, grew up in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Lancaster County Christian School in 2018.

“Throughout high school,” she said, “I had the opportunity to go on several overseas mission trips and enjoyed spending time in other cultures. I learned there are still very remote areas in the world where people have no access to the Gospel, and God grew my passion to be part of the process of getting His Word to these people. After graduating high school, I spent six weeks serving with a kids’ ministry in Peru.

“My husband and I got married in 2019,” she noted. “My husband, Tyler, loved working with his hands and considered serving in missions in a hands-on way. As we learned more about missionary aviation, it seemed to be a great integration of both of our passions. We loved the apprenticeship style training MMS Aviation offered with the opportunity of both learning and working on real missionary planes at the same time.

Sharee Sensenig of MMS Aviation.

“At this point,” she added, “we were only planning on Tyler becoming an aircraft mechanic, and my role was not yet clear. We visited MMS before deciding to serve with them, and during this visit I ended up working alongside Tyler on aircraft projects for a few days since I didn’t have much else to do and really enjoyed it. By the end of this three day visit Tyler and I and MMS staff members mutually had the idea of me doing the apprenticeship to become an aircraft maintenance technician also.”

Jenny Haver is a supervisor at MMS Aviation.

“I've worked with Sharee doing sheet metal repairs to a wing and miscellaneous other repairs in the course of an aircraft inspection,” Haver said. “Sharee is a detailed and intuitive mechanic who’s incredibly organized. She's taken to aircraft maintenance naturally, and I know I'll feel very safe if I ever get to fly in an aircraft she's maintained. I always enjoy working with her.”

“It’s a great privilege to be a small part of God’s global mission,” Sensenig responded, “to make His salvation known among every nation through the practical and essential support of aviation maintenance. My work is a joy because every screw I install is part of the process of saving lives, both physically and spiritually.

“Life has been and continues to be a great adventure.” she concluded. “Each step of the way has prepared me for the next, which at times is a new surprise, like becoming an aircraft mechanic. God is good, and it’s a joy to walk in obedience to His calling on my life.”

MMS Aviation is located at 24387 Airport Road. For more information, call 740-622-6848 or log on www.mmsaviation.org.

