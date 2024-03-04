Aces of Trades: Ashten Ray juggles two careers: family support specialist and esthetician

COSHOCTON – She’s no stranger to hard work.

“As a kid I was always an outgoing soul down for a new adventure,” recalled Ashten Ray. “I was always a big dreamer, so my mind is always all over the place on what I wanted to do. When I was younger, I dreamed of being a teacher. I used to make my family and friends play with me and I always had to be the teacher. Once I was in high school, I thought for the longest time I would become an interior designer and move to Manhattan. I soon realized that I loved Ohio and couldn’t leave my family."

Ashten Ray is the owner and lead esthetician at Studio Glow Day Spa.

Today, Ray is owner and lead esthetician at Studio Glow Day Spa.

“At a very young age I always wanted to make people feel better,” she said. “Being an esthetician, I get to make people feel confident and feel better about their skin. I love that.

“The interest first came in high school,” she added, “when the thought of going to the JVS (now the Coshocton County Career Center) to get my cosmology license ran across my mind but unfortunately, I didn’t do it. Today, I kick myself for not going with my gut. In my early 20s my interest grew in skincare and self-care. I would always ask my friends to practice doing facials on them. Finally, after years of my friends telling me to go to school to be an esthetician I finally did. Best decision I made.”

Ray, 29, grew up in West Lafayette, graduated from Ridgewood High School in 2013, then studied nursing at The University of Akron before she “soon realized that nursing was not my passion.” She went on to graduate from Zane State with a degree in early education. That was followed with a degree in child and family studies from Muskingum University.

“In the fall of 2021,” she said, “I was trying to decide if I wanted to go back to get my master’s or follow my heart and finally go to esthetician school. In October 2021, I decided to go to esthetician school and in January 2022 I started at Aveda Institute Columbus.

“I knew before going to esthetician school I wanted to start my own business,” she continued. “I just didn’t think I would do it so soon. After graduating, I started to lay out my options. In November 2022 I made the decision to open my own place. By April 2023 I was fully open. The decision to open in Coshocton was a no-brainer. Coshocton County is my home. I knew the people in Coshocton County would support me. I am forever grateful for everyone’s support.”

Studio Glow Day Spa is located at 237 Main St.

Today, Ray works as a family support specialist at Integrated Behavioral Health Services in Licking and Franklin counties. And she operates Studio Glow Day Spa in Coshocton.

“People think I’m crazy for working two jobs,” she said. “Maybe I am, but I love what I do. I have a passion for both and right now I can’t put one to the side.”

Kaitlyn Hill is a long-time friend.

“I’ve watched Ashten from her lowest to now her highest,” said Hill. “She put herself through school and came up with this business idea all on her own. She made it happen and never gave up. She literally built her vision starting with just an empty room to rent. I couldn’t be prouder of her accomplishments.”

“Looking back,” Ray responded, “everything I’ve gone through has shaped me into this strong independent woman I am today. All of my work experience has shaped me into a more knowledgeable hard worker that I am. My journey has not been easy. It’s been a very bumpy ride, but I never gave up and now I’m standing at the end of the tunnel looking into the bright sky.”

Studio Glow Day Spa is located at 237 Main St. For more information, call 740-610-1499 or look on Facebook.

