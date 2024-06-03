Aces of Trades: Amanda superintendent Timothy Edwards is impressed with community

AMANDA − As the Amanda-Clearcreek Local School District Superintendent, Timothy Edwards is responsible for basically everything that goes on in the district.

"There's a lot of moving pieces, yeah," he said. "This is my first superintendency. I'm fortunate that the board is very supportive. They're very good at being forward thinking and looking at the resources we have and how we can better improve and set ourselves up for success for the future as far as personnel and facilities and things like that."

Amanda-Clearcreek Schools Superintendent Timothy Edwards stands outside of Amanda-Clearcreek Schools on May 16, 2024, in Amanda, Ohio.

Edwards took over as superintendent in 2022. Before that, he spent his education career in the Gallia County Local School District. The Gallipolis native was a teacher, principal and a central office administrator there.

"It's been good," he said of his time here. "It's been very busy. There's a lot of pride and tradition that has come out of Amanda-Clearcreek and I was interested in being part of that. That's what interested me in coming up here."

Edwards said he's also impressed with the local community.

"There's a lot of people in the community wanting to give back to the schools," he said. "That's neat to see. The community has been very welcoming ever since I came in and has been very supportive. I appreciate the community for doing that. I think we have a lot of great things in our future."

Edwards attended Morehead State University in Kentucky and Marshall University in West Virginia. He said he always wanted to be an educator.

"I was pretty sure I wanted to go into administration, too," Edwards said. "I thought that I would want to be a principal. When I took the position at central office and I was over federal programs for three years in Gallia County that gave me a really neat perspective of the more global scale of things and how all the pieces work together. That interested me in pursuing a superintendent's license and thought that was direction I might want to go."

Edwards said service is his guiding principle as an educator.

"As an educator, you have to want to be in a service field," he said. "You have to want to provide and give of yourself to the students and whatever that may be that students need to be successful. That's our job."

Away from work, Edwards and his wife, Mandy, like to travel, kayak, fish and hike.

