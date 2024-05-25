Aces Bar and Grill Shooting: One dead, one arrested for alleged capital murder

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – In the early hours of Saturday May 25, the Phenix City Police Department responded to a deadly shooting at Aces Bar and Grill, located at 3928 US HWY 80 West. Officers from the Patrol Division arrived at approximately 1:30 AM and discovered 34-year-old Jacob Sanes, a resident of Smith Station, AL, deceased from a gunshot wound.

Investigators quickly identified an alleged suspect connected to the shooting. While investigators were still processing the scene, officers from the Patrol Division spotted the suspect’s vehicle traveling west on US HWY 80. A coordinated effort led to a felony traffic stop, resulting in the apprehension of the suspect, Jeffery Aaron Spurlock, known by the nickname “Fruit Loop.”

Spurlock was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with capital murder. He is being held at the Russell County Jail.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing as they interview witnesses to piece together the events leading up to the shooting.

The Phenix City Police Department urges anyone with information related to this incident to come forward to aid in the ongoing investigation.

