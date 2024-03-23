AccuWeather Forecast: Increasing rain and wind
A Level 1 storm is moving through the Bay Area bringing rain and chance of thunderstorms to the region. Here's what to expect.
A Level 1 storm is moving through the Bay Area bringing rain and chance of thunderstorms to the region. Here's what to expect.
Americans spent more than $144.8 billion on fishing and hunting in 2022 alone, according to a survey by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Guided hunting and fishing excursions are a substantial part of that industry, but they’ve largely remained offline. Mallard Bay is looking to change that.
The madness continues with Second Round games in the men's NCAA tournament today.
Looking for deals on dog seat covers, car harnesses and other pup-related products? Check out these great options for Amazon's Big Spring Sale!
The madness continues with Second Round games in the men's NCAA tournament today.
See what all the fuss is about with this ultra-affordable kit.
Amazon's Spring Sale has discounts on Sony, Bose, Apple — and Prime membership can save you even more on select items.
Husqvarna reveals the Svartpilen 801, the successor to the 701 naked bikes that were discontinued after 2020. It will likely be followed by a Vitpilen 801.
Job seekers without four-year degrees should find more jobs that have eliminated that prerequisite, according to a trio of new studies.
Score savings of up to 75% on top brands like Apple, Keurig, iRobot and more.
Looking for deals on car seats, road trip games and more? Check out these great deals for kids from Amazon's Big Spring Sale.
Just toss it in your suitcase for wrinkle-free clothes on the go.
Over 5,000 shoppers give these comfy pants a perfect five-star rating — you can get them over 60% off.
The tl;dr: These systems are too general and are updated too frequently for evaluation frameworks to stay relevant, and synthetic benchmarks provide only an abstract view of certain well-defined capabilities. Companies like Google and OpenAI are counting on this because it means consumers have no source of truth other than those companies' own claims.
Investors watched carefully for dot plot changes, but instead got some much bigger news: Jerome Powell and the Fed see 2024 growth coming in at almost double what was expected.
BMW says EVs, gas cars sharing same platform is the 'right solution' for customers; company is all-in on its two-pronged strategy.
The First Round of the women's NCAA tournament tips off today. Are you ready to tune in?
It was a very good round for No. 11 and 12 seeds.
Day 1 of Women’s March Madness delivered near-upsets, actual upsets and second-half comebacks.
The Walsh sisters are putting on a show at the NCAA championships.
Auburn had numerous chances in the final 30 seconds.