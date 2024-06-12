AccuWeather: 'Ferocious' heat moving into area next week

STAUNTON — The first regional heatwave of the year could be "ferocious" as it moves into the area next week, according to AccuWeather.

The Valley has been mostly spared from the intense heat currently impacting much of the country the past few days, but the slow-moving heat will arrive by early next week, Senior Meteorologist Tom Kines said.

Although Friday's high will approach 90 degrees, Kines said an overnight front will push the heat away. But he said the heat will return Monday as temps again creep into the 90s, and unfortunately the stifling heat should stay with us for several days.

"Next week looks pretty ferocious, heat-wise," he said. "This is big-time heat headed our way."

Kines said temperatures could hit the mid-90s next week, and said while there might be a break here and there, the pattern of sizzling hot days will most likely persist for 10 to 14 days. "I think the overall pattern would favor that," he said.

Kines blamed the upcoming heatwave on a shift in the jet stream, which will move northward, he said, allowing warmer air from the south to settle into the region. "That's when you can have temperatures above what they should be, and that's what we're going to see next week," he said.

There is also little to no rain in forecast for the near future, Kines noted, continuing a recent trend that has seen the area remain relatively dry. In April, Kines said the recorded rainfall was about 2 1/2 inches, which he described as "well below normal."

Rainfall picked up a bit in May, he said, when 3 1/4 inches fell, but Kines said it should have been closer to 4 inches. June has seen only about a 1/2 inch of rain so far. "We should have had a little bit more than an inch by this time of the month," Kines said.

Besides a small chance of a thunderstorm Friday, the area is expected to remain dry, according to Kines, who said there will be several more days before there's even a chance of rain.

"It's been dry, and there's not a whole lot of rain coming our way," he said.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader.

