Accused Zachary Adams Bragged About Killing Holly Bobo: Prosecutors

The trial in the case of Holly Bobo’s murder began Monday, with prosecutors revealing some chilling details about one of the accused, Zachary Adams, who had pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, raping and killing Bobo, reports said.

The charges against 33-year-old Adams were laid out in Savannah, Tennessee, during the opening statements on the first day of the trial in which prosecutors claimed he lived in a "dark, dark world" of methamphetamine and morphine addiction.

According to CBS News, Assistant Shelby County (Tennessee) District Attorney, Paul Hagerman said Adams kidnapped, drugged and raped Bobo after which he wrapped her in a blanket and took her in his vehicle to a friend’s home. Later, Adams and his friend Jason Autry went to Tennessee River to “gut” her and put her in the water.

During this process, Bobo made a sound and moved. Adams then reached into the blanket to shoot her in the head to silence her, the prosecutor added. Adams then bragged to his friends that no one would be able to find out about what happened to Bobo. He described her to the others using offensive language and disposed of her remains, CBS reported.

"He took her, he raped her, he killed her, he discarded her, he covered it up, he almost got away with it," Hagerman said. "But he didn't."

However, Adams’ defense attorney Jennifer Thompson said her client was not guilty of the charges of rape, kidnapping and murder being levied against him. She added that the investigators needed someone to blame and Adams was charged after several other men were interviewed before him.

"It's kind of like drinking from a fire hose," she said. "You’ll hear testimony that basically the police were called within minutes." Through the years, the police "basically interviewed every person in Decatur County, she added.

Of the other accused, Autry, Thompson said: "He basically sells his death penalty [to prosecutors]."

"There are real problems with his story," she added, as well hinting that she is planning to contest the statements Adams' brother, John Dylan Adams, who faces the same charges as his sibling, gave to the authorities, pointing out that he has “low intelligence.”

John Adams and Autry, are also charged with kidnapping, rape and murder in the case. The Daily Mail reported, Autry's attorney asked the judge in February not to schedule a trial for him, which brought up the possibility that Autry could testify for reduced charges. There are no trial dates allotted yet to Autry and John Adams.

Among the witnesses, Bobo's boyfriend Drew Scott, mother Karen Bobo, father Dana Bobo, brother Clint Bobo, and neighbor James Barnes, were put on the stand. According to WREG-TV, Karen was asked to identify a sandwich she had packed for her daughter's lunch on the day of her kidnapping among other pieces of evidence. However, the mother complained she was feeling sick and fainted in the courtroom, leading to a brief recess while paramedics treated her.

Adams faces the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.

