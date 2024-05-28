Accused slingshot vandal caught bombarding passing cars, Oregon police say

A man accused of shooting at passing vehicles, damaging at least a dozen, with a slingshot has been arrested, Oregon cops say.

The 28-year-old Forest Grove man was arrested the evening of Friday, May 24, Forest Grove police said in a May 27 news release. Authorities said he hit a passing car with a ball bearing just minutes before he was arrested.

Investigation into the “crime spree” began in October 2023, police said.

Multiple drivers told police their vehicle windows had been “shot at by BBs, ball bearings and other unknown objects” near E Street and Pacific Avenue.

A month passed, but police said they were not able to find a suspect.

No further incidents were reported until May, when again multiple drivers told police their vehicle windows had been struck near the same area.

At this point, 12 drivers had reported vehicle damage to police.

After coming up with a plan to find the suspect, officers found the man on E Street near Pacific Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, May 24, police said.

When he was arrested, the man “had a slingshot and a container of ball bearings,” according to police.

The man is facing multiple charges, including first-degree criminal mischief, unlawful use of a weapon, reckless endangering and assault in the third and fourth degree, according to police.

Forest Grove is about a 25-mile drive west from Portland.

