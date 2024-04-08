Accused serial peeper caught sneaking onto roof of Monterey hotel, California cops say

Officers conducting surveillance for a serial peeper at Monterey hotels arrested a 33-year-old man seen crawling onto a hotel roof to peer in windows, California police reported.

Investigators later connected the Modesto man to four earlier peeping incidents at hotels in the city, a popular tourist destination, Monterey police said in an April 5 news release.

The man, who was arrested March 19, faces charges of attempted burglary, trespassing and peeping, police said.

On Sept. 13, a woman reported seeing a man looking through her balcony window at a hotel, police said.

On Jan. 29, a hotel reported seeing a man peering into windows and trying to open doors of vacant rooms on surveillance video, police said.

On Jan. 31, a woman reported seeing a man outside her hotel window who appeared to be masturbating, police said.

On March 18, a woman reported seeing a man peer through the skylight in her hotel room, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Sgt. Greg Galin at 831-646-3872 or leave an anonymous tip at 831-646-3840

Monterey is about a 125-mile drive south of San Francisco.

Son knocks on mom’s door, stabs her to death, Florida cops say. ‘She got on my nerves’

Remains of man not seen for nearly a year found in remote wetlands, Utah cops say

Man’s dying words lead to arrest of friend accused of gunning him down, Texas cops say