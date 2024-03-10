Accused robber killed in shootout with man carrying concealed gun, Illinois cops say

A 60-year-old man is wounded and an accused robber is dead following a shootout in Chicago, according to Illinois police.

The shooting happened on the morning of Friday, March 8, on the city’s south side, a Chicago Police Department news release said.

The 60-year-old was using an ATM when a man on a bicycle came toward him, brandished a firearm and tried to rob him, police told WBBM.

Instead of handing over his money, the man pulled out a concealed handgun and both men opened fire on each other, police said.

Both men were shot during the shootout, police say.

The man was shot in the back and arm, and ran to a nearby gas station for help, WLS reported.

Police say the accused robber was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital where he died. The other man was also taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition, according to police.

The man was licensed to own and legally carry a firearm in concealment, police said.

An investigation is underway.

Dad shot when masked men ambush family unloading groceries, Texas officials say

Woman dies after teen family member puts her in chokehold during fight, Illinois cops say

Cocaine ‘infused’ skates lead to drug bust at home in Wisconsin, cops say

Man guns down landscaper for blowing leaves toward his truck, Texas police say