Accused rescue dog killer faces judge, pleads not guilty

The man accused of shooting and killing Stevie, a beloved rescue dog faced a judge Monday morning.

21-year-old Yussuf Magan is facing animal cruelty charges, during court he pleaded not guilty.

Stevie’s owner, Michelle Michaels was present for the hearing, she was surrounded by a large group of friends.

In a statement, Michaels said, “It’s hard to even fully process that I was attending a hearing because my Stevie is gone, it feels like a horrible nightmare.”

Police say the shooting happened in broad daylight on April 4th. Michaels was inside her Lake City home working when suddenly she heard gunshots.

“Michelle texted me saying Stevie got shot and I didn’t believe it because I didn’t understand,” said Alyssa Fricano, Michaels’ roommate.

Fricano says she rushed home and was not prepared for what she was about to see.

“I ran inside, and I saw Michelle holding Stevie and she was dead, bleeding in our living room,” said Fricano.

According to court documents Michaels had let Stevie outside and somehow, she got out of the backyard. Michaels told police she saw Magan holding a gun, he responded by saying the dog “came at him.”

However, a witness who called 911 said Stevie “was just standing there.”

Detectives also say Magan and his mother told police, “This dog has been terrorizing Yussuf for approximately 13 years,” but, Stevie is only four.

“She was quirky, she loved the beach and running and chasing seagulls,” said Fricano.

Michaels says she’s taking things day-by-day and says, " Stevie was the most unique pup I’ve ever met in my entire life, and her absence is extremely palpable. Stevie was my baby, she was my child, and I can’t imagine anything more horrifying than her not getting to live out her life to the fullest.”

Magan’s next hearing is on May 22nd.