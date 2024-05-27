Accused rapist arrested after 22 years due to DNA in Oakley: police

(KRON) – Eric Ferguson was arrested for a sexual assault that was committed in 2002, according to the Oakley Police Department.

Oakley PD received a notification from the Combine DNA Index System (CODIS) regarding a possible DNA match from a 2002 kidnapping and sexual assault of a minor in early May. The department subsequently coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Service and a Coeur d’Alene Police Department detective.

The suspect was identified as 49-year-old Eric Ferguson, who was currently residing in Rathdrum, Idaho. Ferguson formerly lived in the east Contra Costa County area at the time of the rape.

San Jose police investigating homicide near Blossom Valley Lake

On May 12, Oakley detectives, along with the United States Marshals Service, Coeur d’Alene Police Department and the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, traveled to Idaho to serve a search warrant for DNA collection from Ferguson for the case.

Oakley PD detectives returned to the Bay Area to ask the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office Laboratory to compare the samples from the search warrant and the original case. According to Oakley PD, Ferguson’s DNA directly matched the DNA collected in 2002.

A judge signed a formal complaint that was filed against Ferguson on May 16. The same day, the involved agencies utilized their SWAT team to apprehend Ferguson.

Ferguson was arrested and booked into the Contra Costa County Jail for rape of an incompetent person, forcible oral copulation and kidnapping for rape.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.