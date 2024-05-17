Accused pregnant teen killer set to stand trial this summer

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A trial date has been set for a man accused of shooting a pregnant 19-year-old from Florida to death last summer.

Marquis McCloud will appear before Judge Christopher Richardson and a Houston County Jury on Monday, July 29.

McCloud is charged with one count of Capital Murder-Kidnapping and one count of Capital Murder-Two or More Persons in the murder of 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley and her 4-month-old fetus.

Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman says he plans to prosecute this case personally, and if McCloud is convicted, his office will seek the death penalty.

Gilley’s “badly decomposed body” was found in a Houston County field in early May 2023 after she went missing from her Jackson County home.

According to Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza, Gilley may have wilfully met McCoud in person after speaking with him through social media.

The sheriff says at some point after meeting in person, McCloud began holding Gilley against her will and then shot her to death in the field off Headland Avenue.

McCloud’s indictment from October 2023 claims McCloud shot Gilley multiple times.

ANASTASIA GILLEY

