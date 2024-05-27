Accused murderer in court after victim's remains found in grass fire last month

The body of Kyle Schuiling, 33, of Calgary, was found after a grass fire near the Tsuut'ina Nation on April 3. (RCMP - image credit)

A Calgary man facing a murder charge after human remains were discovered by firefighters west of the city was in court Monday as lawyers dealt with a conflict issue.

Christopher Stack, 39, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Kyle Schuiling, 33.

Court records suggest police aren't sure when Schuiling was killed.

The offence dates listed on court documents show Stack is accused of murdering Schuiling between April 1 and April 3, 2024.

Lawyer in conflict

Schuiling's body was found by members of the Tsuut'ina Nation Fire Department as they were extinguishing a grass fire in Rocky View County near Range Road 40 and Township Road 241 early in the morning of April 3.

Police charged Stack a month after Schuiling's remains were discovered.

Stack was also in court Monday on other, unrelated charges, including possession of stolen property, driving offences and breaching court-ordered conditions.

Justice Jim Ogle heard that Andrea Urquhart, Stack's lawyer on his previous charges, cannot act for him on the murder charge because she knew the victim and is in a conflict.

Instead, defence lawyer Tonii Roulston will take the case.

Stack will be back in court in two weeks.