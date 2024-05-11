Accused man charged with rape, strangulation in Bronx attack: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Investigators have arrested and charged Kashaan Parks who is accused of choking a woman with a belt and raping her between two cars on a Bronx street.

Parks, 39, was charged with rape, assault, strangulation, sex abuse, public lewdness, and harassment Saturday morning, in the May 1 attack near 152nd Street and Third Avenue, according to the NYPD.

The incident happened when a 45-year-old woman was walking down the street and Parks came up from behind and looped the belt around her neck, a viral video shows.

Parks, who covered his face with a white towel, then used the belt to pull the passed-out woman several feet along the sidewalk and into the street between two parked cars, the video shows. Police said the suspect then raped her.

Police said that the woman knows Parks, who she says attacked her. They’re familiar to each other from the neighborhood, investigators said.

After the woman regained consciousness, she walked to Lincoln Hospital, a trauma center four blocks away, police said.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.

