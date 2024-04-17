Accused killer caught after being on run, developments reveal he was still living in metro Atlanta

After seven years on the run, a man accused of killing his wife in front of their two children is now in jail.

Jonathan Bates’ 18-month-long run from murder charges came to an end on Tuesday after he was booked just before 4 p.m. Tuesday in Dawson County.

It’s been a long wait for the family of Cynde Bates. She was killed in 2017.

Now that Bates is in jail, they’re hopeful for justice.

New developments reveal he was found still living in metro Atlanta.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo, saying their warrant unit along with U.S. Marshalls arrested Bates who has a long list of charges including Felony Murder and Cruelty to Children.

According to investigators, in 2017, the mother of two was pushed by her husband Jonathan, and then fell down the stairs in their Dallas home.

She later died at the hospital from blunt force trauma to the back of her head.

Jonathan Bates was initially charged, the charges dropped by one judge but then he was later indicted. In the fall of 2022, Jonathan was due in court but failed to show up and has been on the run ever since.

Cynde’s family spoke to Channel 2 Action News years after he didn’t show for that court appearance. They were angry he was out of jail in the first place.

“How can somebody get out of jail on a low bond for a murder?” asked Stormie Dement, Cynde’s sister. “He couldn’t stand the fact that she wanted to leave and take the kids.”

Dement said she she may gain closure once he has a trial.

“Once he goes and has his trial, and he goes to jail, I think that’s when my closure can come to an end,” said Dement.

