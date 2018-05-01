Accused Florida airport shooter to plead guilty, get life sentence: report

FILE PHOTO - Esteban Santiago is taken from the Broward County main jail as he is transported to the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. on January 9, 2017. Courtesy Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via REUTERS/File Photo

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Reuters) - The Iraq War veteran accused of killing five people at a Florida airport last year will plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence, the Sun Sentinel newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Esteban Santiago, 28, is accused of opening fire in the baggage claim area of the Fort Lauderdale airport on Jan. 6, 2017. U.S. prosecutors said in federal court on Tuesday that they would not seek the death penalty for Santiago.





