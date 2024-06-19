Accused drunken driver slams into 2 cyclists near Dallas-Fort Worth airport, police say

Two cyclists were hit by an accused drunk driver near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Monday.

The collision occurred near the intersection of North Airfield Drive and Freeport Parkway in Irving. It was captured on video posted to X.

In the video, a white 2020 Subaru Forester can be seen quickly approaching the cyclists from behind, then colliding with two of them. The cyclists fell onto the road, and the car swerved and stopped briefly.

The driver then moved forward, running over one of the cyclists in the road with its front and back wheels before driving off.

The driver was identified as Benjamin Hylander, 31, of Fort Worth, according to DFW airport police. His job was listed as working for American Airlines’ cargo team.

The police found the group of cyclists around 6 p.m. on Monday. According to police reports, some of the cyclists followed Hylander’s car to a nearby Shell gas station, where they told him to return to the accident.

While the cyclist he had hit was being treated by paramedics, Hylander ran to the scene and shouted, “I’m sorry,” police said. He attempted to speak to an injured cyclist but was pulled away by officers.

The victims were identified as Thomas Geppert, 69, and Deborah Eads, 65, both of Grapevine.

Geppert’s injury was listed as a “severe laceration” and he was hospitalized at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine on Monday night.

Eads’ injuries were also listed as “severe laceration” but were treated by paramedics at the scene and did not require hospitalization.

Hylander told police he had drunk beer in Grapevine an hour earlier. The amount he said he drank changed as police were interviewing him, they said.

Hylander was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Results of a breathalyzer test showed his blood alcohol concentration was over 0.15, the minimum threshold for a second degree misdemeanor DWI charge.

While searching Hylander’s car, police found six empty cans of Voodoo Ranger beer in a backpack behind the passenger seat. The car was towed and is being held for evidence.

Hylander is charged with two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle, one count of accident involving injury and one count of driving while intoxicated. He is in custody at the Tarrant County Corrections Center.