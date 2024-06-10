Accused drunk driver left hit-and-run minutes before double-fatal freeway crash outside Las Vegas: police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An accused drunk driver allegedly drove off from a hit-and-run minutes before getting on the freeway the wrong way and killing two people, police suspect in documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.

Martin Andino, 37, faces more than a dozen charges for his alleged actions on June 1. Around 2:15 p.m. that day, Andino allegedly side-swiped another car before getting on Interstate 11 outside Boulder City, documents said. A person was able to take photos of Andino’s car driving off from the first crash.

In their report, state police indicate Andino allegedly drove several miles northbound in the freeway’s southbound lanes before the double-fatal collision. Virginia Whiting, 19; of Glendale, Arizona; and Antonio Aguilera, 21; of Phoenix, Arizona, died in the crash, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Andino’s two young children were also injured in the crash, police said.

Andino reportedly told police he had four alcoholic drinks two hours before the crash, police said. Andino later changed the number to two drinks. Police said they found an open alcoholic drink in the vehicle.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 18. A Boulder City judge set Andino’s bail at $500,000.

