Accused drunk driver leaves crash with tree lodged in his truck, Michigan cops say

An accused drunk driver hit a tree and drove with it lodged in his truck before passing out at a gas station, Michigan law enforcement said.

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash at about 6:15 a.m. April 29 after someone noticed a truck with a full tree embedded in its side, according to a Facebook post from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the truck, parked at a gas station in Wheatfield Township, was unresponsive, deputies said.

Deputies were able to wake the 18-year-old Springport man, who authorities say was still drunk, and determined he hit the tree around midnight near an exit off Interstate 96.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. The sheriff’s office said they will be seeking charges for operating while intoxicated.

Wheatfield Township is about a 20-mile drive southeast from Lansing.

Suspected drunk driver crashes car and lands ‘vertical in the air,’ Michigan cops say

GPS bracelet places 18-year-old at the scene of 11 different break-ins, MO cops say

Hungry bear busts into chocolate shop — and digs into 50-pound bag of sugar, video shows