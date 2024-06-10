DUI suspect accused of pulling gun on another Tri-Cities driver after crashing

A suspected drunk driver allegedly threatened several witnesses with a gun after crashing into a fence in Kennewick Sunday afternoon.

Investigators believe Joel Briones, 25, ran a stop sign near the corner of West Canal Drive and North Cleveland Street about 12:20 p.m.

He nearly hit another driver before slamming into a chain link fence, said a Kennewick police news release.

Briones got out of his SUV and began yelling at the driver of the car he nearly collided with just east of Edison Street.

During the argument, Briones allegedly pulled a gun on other driver, said police.

Briones then allegedly ran toward a North Cleveland Street apartment complex. Someone spotted him tossing something into a vacant lot along the way.

He was later arrested after he was seen leaving an apartment.

Kennewick and Pasco police K9 dogs found an extended magazine for a pistol in the vacant lot and they seized a gun inside the apartment he was leaving.

Extended magazines allow guns to fire more than 10 shots and are illegal in Washington state. Police did not say if the magazine was loaded with ammunition.

He was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of second-degree assault, hit-and-run, illegally possessing a gun and DUI.