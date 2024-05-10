Accused bank burglar appointed public defender

May 9—GOSHEN — A man accused of burglarizing a bank in Elkhart was appointed a public defender during his initial hearing in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday.

Police were called to First Source Bank, 1751 W. Lexington Ave., Elkhart, 12:08 a.m. Tuesday for a suspicious person.

On scene, a window of the bank had been smashed out and after they arrested Douglas L.G. Morgan, police searched the building, finding an opened can of partly eaten peaches in the breakroom and a toothbrush nearby, according to the probable cause affidavit. Police believed the peaches were taken from the breakroom because the cabinets were opened and had some canned goods in them.

The caller, a cleaner, told police she was getting ready to lock up after finishing her duties for the night, and had just set the alarm when the man approached her and told her to call an ambulance. She felt unease around the man, though, so she drove to the nearby gas station to make the call, and when she drove back to the back, the window was smashed, and Morgan was inside, the affidavit reads.

Morgan's pretrial conference is scheduled for June 6, with trial status conference on Nov. 21, and jury trial on Dec. 16.

LOVELL L. FREDRICK

A man charged with a sexual battery and burglary last winter pleaded down to residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and false informing, a Class B misdemeanor, during Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday.

Lovell Fredrick, 34, Elkhart, is accused of sexual battery and burglary dating back to Feb. 27.

According to an affidavit from Elkhart police, Fredrick entered an apartment on Sycamore Street in Elkhart and touched a sleeping woman's mouth with his privates causing her to wake up, a probable cause affidavit said. The victim said she did not know Fredrick nor did she invite him over, but despite her door being locked, Frederick also brought a large number of personal items with him and they were laying on the floor at the top of her steps, per the affidavit. The victim said she called 911 immediately after being awakened and officers arrested a man they found inside the apartment and took him into custody. The man reportedly offered several variations and spellings of the name Brian Richard Welks, police stated in their report. It was a name that police later learned was not his own.

The man also reportedly told officers, "All I was trying to do was take a shower. This is a big misunderstanding," and said that he gets his mail at the post office because he stays in several places. The man eventually told them his name, Lovell Fredrick, and agreed to speak with a detective, telling the detective that he knew the victim's brother, the affidavit reads. Investigating officers said the apartment door appeared pried open.

Sentencing for Fredrick is scheduled for June 6.

DAVID C. JUAREZ

A man accused of robbing a Dunlap jewelry store is undergoing insanity evaluations.

Juarez is accused of a robbery at Kay Jewelers, 4028 Elkhart Road, on Oct. 29, 2023.

Police were told by witnesses that a man came in and threw something at a glass display case and then took a large rock and smashed a smaller case and stole $19,000 worth of jewelry from it. Witnesses also claimed the man was yelling "Don't shoot, don't shoot," during the incident, and that they got on the ground fearful that someone would shoot them.

Using surveillance footage, police were able to find a car matching the appearance of a vehicle they noted entering and leaving the parking lot around the same time but it had no license plate.

Police received information from Lebanon Police Department and Menomonee Falls Village Police in Menomonee Falls Village on Nov. 13 claiming that David Juarez had been involved in similar thefts from Kay Jewelers in their towns. He was arrested following a vehicle pursuit in Lebanon. Juarez pleaded guilty to the Wisconsin robbery in 2022.

The vehicle stopped by Lebanon police matched the description of the vehicle they'd noted on surveillance footage, and the Menomonee Falls Village had also noted a similar vehicle, all without a license plate, police stated. Police said they found the license plate and confirmed the vehicle was registered to Juarez.

On Nov. 14, Goshen police met with Juarez at Boone County Jail and found that he matched descriptions provided by witnesses.

In Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday, Juarez's bond hearing was waived, but a motion to determine competency was held and two doctors were appointed. A status conference will be scheduled upon receipt of reports.

MICHAEL L. BURMEISTER, II

Michael Burmeister, 34, saw his first day in court for an alleged vehicle theft back in 2022.

Elkhart police were called to the Granite Shop, 1740 Markle Ave., Elkhart, on Dec. 12, 2022, where the general manager said the company's white Chevrolet 4500 was stolen over the weekend through the garage.

Other company vehicles had items taken from them to the tune of about $5,300.

In October 2023, St. Joseph County police contacted Elkhart police to inform them that Burmeister had been arrested during a search warrant in the 18000 block of Eugene Street with a large amount of stolen property, including the company's missing vehicle.

Burmeister reportedly admitted to taking the vehicle during a police interview.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for July 9, with trial status conference Nov. 21. The case is scheduled for jury trial Dec. 16

IEDUARDO A. RUEDA, Jr. and JONATHAN J. MARTINEZ

One of two teens associated with a Twin Pines armed robbery last winter pleaded guilty during Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday.

Eduardo Rueda and Johnathan Martinez are accused of an armed robbery in Twin Pines Mobile Home Park in Goshen on Feb. 2, 2023. On Thursday, Martinez pleaded guilty to armed robbery, a Level 3 felony.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim, also 16, had made an Instagram post selling a PlayStation 5, which Rueda responded to with interest in the purchase.

Rueda allegedly went to the teen's home and the two of them were outside discussing the transaction when a white Chevrolet Silverado with no license plate pulled up and a man in a ski mask exited the vehicle and pointed a gun at him and took the PlayStation. The white truck was later linked to Martinez.

Investigators found surveillance footage that led them to believe that Rueda and Martinez had met earlier in the afternoon at Martin's Supermarket, 3800 Mishawaka Road. According to a probable cause affidavit, officers also found evidence of communications between the two via SnapChat as they drove in their separate vehicles from Martin's to Twin Pines, and a SnapChat image to a group chat including Rueda of a PlayStation and gun in the Martinez' passengers' seat and announcing to the chat the successful robbery. It also, by video, led investigators to believe the two met up and transferred the gun and game system to Rueda's vehicle at Hobby Lobby parking lot, and Rueda set the robbery up, the affidavit reads.

Martinez' sentencing is scheduled for July 18, as he is currently finishing up high school equivalency classes and is expected to finish within the next two months.

Rueda also met with Elkhart County Circuit Judge Michael Christofeno on Thursday. His trial date was continued to Dec. 16. Rueda's attorney Mark Doty said additional documentation will be received and evaluated following his graduation from high school in the coming weeks. A further proceedings is scheduled July 18.

KANE TRUMAN

An Elkhart man is being charged with burglarizing his girlfriend's home in July 2023.

On Thursday, Kane Truman, 25, of Elkhart, met with Judge Christofeno for a trial status conference, where his attorney continued his jury trial from June 6 to Dec. 16.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police were called to 57046 Tower Road in Elkhart where a woman claimed that she'd been in an argument with her boyfriend Kane Truman, 25, of Elkhart, at his apartment before walking home to her trailer on the Tower Road property.

The woman alleged that when she got there Truman's vehicle was parked outside, but as she got closer, drove away quickly. She went inside and found her Chromebook missing, and a screwdriver stabbed into her counter next to a crystal rock she knew to be his.

Later in the day, the woman called to inform police that Truman had come by and returned several items including the computer.

When questioned by police, Truman allegedly admitted to taking the items, only because he believed she had taken items from his apartment.

Truman's trial status conference is now scheduled for Nov. 21, with a further proceedings June 20.

DOUG B. STREETMAN

A man who allegedly attacked his uncle and accused him of sleeping with his mother pleaded guilty to charges on Thursday.

Initially charged with burglary resulting in bodily injury, intimidation, criminal mischief, and domestic battery, Doug B. Streetman pleaded guilty to burglary, a Level 3 felony; intimidation, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. The charge of criminal mischief was dropped.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers were informed on Feb. 17, 2023, that the caller's cousin, Doug Streetman, 36, had entered his uncle David Streetman's home in the 23000 block of Farmington Avenue by breaking the window and that he was drunk. David told police upon arrival that he'd been punched in the face several times, the affidavit reads, and that his nephew Doug had accused him of sleeping with Doug's mother, and threatened to kill him, leaving the property in a car that was registered to someone else. Due to injuries including blood on his face and a bruised jaw, it was presumed that Streetman entered the home through the broken window, the affidavit reads.

The vehicle was located in the 59000 block of C.R. 113 still running. Officers were advised that Streetman was there and permitted inside. Streetman was then arrested.

Streetman's sentencing is scheduled for June 13.