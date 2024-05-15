Accused bandits stole phones, $17K cash in NYC Facebook Marketplace sales

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — Investigators are searching for a group of suspects accused of stealing phones and over $15,000 in cash during Facebook Marketplace sales throughout New York City.

The most recent armed robbery occurred on May 7 at 2:25 p.m. in the Bronx, according to the NYPD. A 28-year-old man arranged to meet on Dyre Avenue to purchase a car, when two assailants pulled a knife and stole the victim’s items, police said.

At least nine incidents have been reported to police, with the first occurring on Dec. 29, 2023, according to the NYPD. In most of the incidents, the victims meets up with the suspects to buy a car through Facebook Marketplace, police said.

Then the suspects pull out a weapon, either a gun, knife, or stick with nails, to threaten the suspect into handing over cash, and their property, authorities said.

Investigators have released the identities of two Facebook accounts accused in the robbery pattern. The accounts “George Smith” and “Akeem Brown” are allegedly connected to the incidents.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

