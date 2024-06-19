Accusations against Warrick health officer Yeager aired

BOONVILLE, Ind. — After a packed, two-hour public hearing that was by turns angry and regretful, the Warrick County Board Health ended mostly where it began Tuesday on the controversial suspension of Health Officer Rick Yeager.

Yeager is in a sort of limbo, still suspended but not fired. And Dr. Julie Wohrley remains Warrick's interim health officer, denied appointment to a full four-year term by motion Tuesday but not dislodged from the position she assumed Friday after Yeager's suspension. Yeager is now due a full hearing to litigate the health board's heretofore unknown concerns about his performance.

The board was more than an hour into its hearing Tuesday before the nature of those concerns became clear after much pleading from Yeager and his attorneys for clarity. One of the latter called it all "a mystery allegation."

Yeager's advocates, which included several speakers in a crowd of about 50, complained that the board's decision to suspend him abruptly and without explanation last week created the appearance he had done something so improper that his removal couldn't wait.

April Edwards, one of Yeager's attorneys, reminded the board Yeager had already complained that health department employees had been using his official stamp without his authorization. Indiana State Police had interviewed Yeager about it, Edwards said. Yeager had asked the health board to investigate that and to reinstate fired Health Department Administrator Aaron Franz, Edwards said.

Shouldn't these be grave concerns for the health board? the attorney asked.

Having listened throughout, board members then started talking.

"This is 100% about the leadership in the health department, or in this case the lack thereof," said Dr. Paul Perry.

Perry took pains, as did other board members, to make clear he likes and respects Yeager, who has served two decades in the position. He and other board members said they had arrived reluctantly and with some regret at their decision to suspend Yeager.

But Perry also cited "mismanagement," reports of low departmental morale, accusations that the health department is a hostile work environment and "personally inflammatory statements that Dr. Yeager made in the first meeting that I attended as a member of this board."

Perry also said he had developed concerns about Yeager's decorum.

"I distinctly remember that Dr. Yeager called the (county) commissioners liars," Perry said.

The comment prompted murmurs of approval for Yeager's statement, laughter and a smattering of applause.

"Whether he thinks that's true or not, it's just not the way to speak publicly about people that you have to work with," Perry continued. "That lack of collegiality, that divisiveness − it left an impression on me."

Perry said some of the accusations had been discussed in an executive session, and Yeager, who was present, said, "if it were up to him, he'd fire everyone except for one person."

"Again, very divisive, and not the kind of organization that I think this county deserves," Perry said.

Perry then named what had been a "bridge too far" for him where Yeager is concerned.

The county had received more than $100,000 in grant money meant to benefit the health and well-being of Warrick County residents, he said, but the money had to be returned to government agencies "because we're not organized enough, and we don't have clarity of leadership, clarity of vision, in the health department to utilize those funds for the people who live here."

Yeager protested that he had never threatened to fire the entire staff.

"The staff was threatening to walk out; I was told they were threatening to walk out," he said. "I wasn't there. I didn't see it. But I said under those circumstances, if they were walking out because they disagreed with a decision, that I would fire them."

Under those circumstances, Yeager said, "I would have to do it."

Attorney Edwards said Yeager was being unfairly blamed for the loss of some of the county's grant money. Edwards cited a raft of challenges Yeager faced after Franz's firing as he ran the department without an administrator. Health department employees contributed significantly to the problem, she said, because they "were not doing what they were supposed to do."

Yeager could provide more information in a full due process public hearing, Edwards pledged.

Other board members cited concerns expressed by others in an executive session that Yeager hadn't been coming to the health department and that staff and county officials had had to come to his home and even his bedroom to conduct business with him.

Mark Phillips, one of Yeager's attorneys, immediately objected to such disclosures from an executive session as confidential. But health board members had been alarmed by the prospect of a mutiny by employees. It was time for a change, they said.

The health board will meet again on an as-yet undetermined date, at which time Yeager's attorneys will have the chance to mount a full defense of him. Board attorney Todd Glass said it's likely at that time one of two things will happen afterward: Yeager will be reappointed or Wohrley will be appointed.

The veteran attorney's language bespoke the uncertain ground on which the health board stands after seven months of turmoil and legal issues that some say began with the Warrick County Commissioners' decision to fire Franz. Two of those three commissioners were soundly defeated by Republican voters in May when they sought renomination by the GOP.

"(Yeager) is currently not the health officer," Glass said after Tuesday's hearing. "As of last Friday, he isn't. Dr. Wohrley is."

So what is Yeager? the Courier & Press asked.

"He's no formal title right now," Glass said.

