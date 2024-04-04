'There will be accountability': Fentanyl dealers to face tougher Arizona laws, more prison time

Flanked by a group of law enforcement leaders, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs held a ceremony Wednesday marking her signing of a bill that increases prison time for fentanyl dealers.

House Bill 2245, the Ashley Dunn Act, toughens penalties for dealers and traffickers of the synthetic opioid that has led to thousands of overdoses in recent years.

The bill sponsored by Rep. Quang Nguyen, R-Prescott Valley, sets a minimum sentence of 5 years and a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison for individuals who sell at least 200 grams, or roughly 2,000 pills. Repeat offenders could face prison time of 10 to 20 years.

"Fentanyl is wreaking havoc on communities, particularly in my home of Yavapai County," Nguyen said in a statement. "It must be stopped and more done to protect Arizona families from losing loved ones to it. This new law, giving law enforcement and prosecutors stronger sentencing tools to go after dealers, will help in that goal.”

Fentanyl pills.

Twice previously Nguyen has introduced a bill named for Dunn, a Prescott woman killed by fentanyl in May 2021, though prior versions allowed for drug traffickers to be charged with homicide.

Dunn's parents, Josephine and Mitch Dunn, stood behind Hobbs at her ceremonial event Wednesday, next to Sen. Christine Marsh, a Phoenix Democrat whose son died of an overdose.

"It's my hope that this legislation will prevent more parents from receiving the devastating call that you did that day," Hobbs said to the Dunns, noting they and Marsh were "far from the only parents" who lost a child to fentanyl.

"My message to all parents, friends and family members who have gone through this is that we hear you, and today is just the first step in combatting this crisis together."

In the past six months, the Arizona Department of Public Safety has seized more than 1,500 pounds of fentanyl across the state, the equivalent of over 7 million pills, DPS Director Jeffrey Glover said.

"There will be accountability for those people who actually want to traffic in fentanyl, sell it to our kids, sell it to our vulnerable populations, profiteer off of it and kill people in this state," Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes said. "There is a new tool now, and we will use it."

Hobbs said the bill would allow law enforcement to combat fentanyl, but called for a "holistic approach" to the complex issue. That approach includes supporting law enforcement but also treatment for addiction, she said.

Hobbs also recently signed House Bill 2107, which continues the Arizona Department of Homeland Security for four years until July 1, 2028.

The governor has signed over 80 bills into law this year, but these two were the first to be highlighted during a signing ceremony. Such events, held by Hobbs and governors before her, allow the leaders to put a spotlight on high-profile bills, often with news organizations present.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Gov. Katie Hobbs signs bill increasing prison time for fentanyl dealers