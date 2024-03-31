Accidental shooting involving juvenile under investigation by Clark County Sheriff’s Office

Clark County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an accidental shooting that involved a juvenile Saturday evening, according to a sergeant deputy on scene.

Just before 6 p.m., Clark County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched to the 800 block of Bayberry Drive in New Carlisle on reports of a shooting.

News Center 7 crews are on scene and see a house blocked off by caution tape and multiple sheriff’s office cruisers.

The sergeant deputy told our crews one person was taken to a hospital, but did not share the person’s current condition.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and we will continue to update this story.