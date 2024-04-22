New access restrictions go into effect at Hartsfield-Jackson airport

ATLANTA - Access is restricted to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport beginning today in compliance with legislation passed by the Atlanta City Council on Feb. 19.

Going forward, access will be restricted 24/7 to ticketed passengers, personnel, individuals meeting or greeting passengers, those performing facility maintenance, and others who have legitimate business to conduct at the airport.

The legislation covers the Domestic and International terminals, ATL SkyTrain, Rental Car Center, and parking decks. Hartsfield-Jackson is publicly owned and operated by the City of Atlanta.

The new plan was approved in hopes of addressing the issue of individuals seeking shelter at the airport. At one point, as many as 300 people were spending the night at Hartsfield-Jackson.

The numbers declined after the airport and MARTA put a plan in place to assist individuals in finding alternative accommodations, but there were still too many people who headed to the airport when the weather was cold or they had no other place to go.

Land vehicles arrive at the departure level of the International Terminal of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The previous policy restricted access between 11 p.m. and 4:30 a.m.

Violators are subject to arrest and prosecution. For more information about this new policy, please review the attached frequently asked questions.