ACC women’s basketball tournament bracket is set. Here are the matchups

Coaches and media picked the N.C. State women’s basketball team to finish eighth in a stacked ACC before the 2023-24 season began.

The Wolfpack served notice early in the season that it was playing with a chip on its shoulder, and it did something about it, earning several impressive wins against ranked teams and climbing into the AP Top 25 Poll’s top five.

The Pack’s record has taken some hits in the past month as it has navigated a tough schedule through a deep conference, but Sunday, N.C. State put an exclamation point on its regular season, downing Wake Forest at home to secure the No. 2 seed in the upcoming ACC women’s tournament.

Virginia Tech, which has also been steady all season, had the No. 1 seed locked up before Sunday’s slate of games. Syracuse, which sat in second to start the day, had already completed its schedule and could only watch as the Wolfpack passed it by.

Notre Dame and Louisville clashed Sunday, and with the win — its fifth in a row — the Irish locked down the fourth seed in the tournament and the coveted double-bye.

Louisville will remain in fifth.

Florida State held off Clemson in an overtime thriller to take the sixth seed. The Seminoles and Tigers appeared headed to a second overtime when Clemson attempted to call a timeout with one second on the clock in overtime — but the Tigers were out of timeouts. The resulting technical foul gave Florida State two free throws, and eventually the win.

Duke remained in seventh position despite a loss at rival UNC on Sunday. The Tar Heels and Blue Devils finished with identical records, and split the season series, but Duke remained in front of UNC in the standings by virtue of a better record against the No. 1 overall seed, Virginia Tech.

UNC is eighth and will face Miami in its first game, Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Duke will play at 5 p.m. that same afternoon against an opponent to be determined by early-round games.

With its double-bye as the No. 2 seed, N.C. State will open its quarterfinal quest Friday at 5 p.m.

See the full schedule below:

ACC tournament schedule





Wednesday’s first round

Game 1 — No. 12 Clemson vs. No. 13 Boston College, 1 p.m. (ACCN)

Game 2 — No. 10 Georgia Tech vs. No. 15 Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m. (ACCN)

Game 3 — No. 11 Virginia vs. No. 14 Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m. (ACCN)

Thursday’s second round

Game 4 — No. 5 Louisville vs. Game 1 winner, 11 a.m. (ACCN)

Game 5 — No. 8 UNC vs. No. 9 Miami, 1:30 p.m. (ACCN)

Game 6 — No. 7 Duke vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m. (ACCN)

Game 7 — No. 6 Florida State vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m. (ACCN)

Friday’s quarterfinals

Game 8 — No. 4 Notre Dame vs. Game 4 winner, 11 a.m. (ACCN)

Game 9 — No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. Game 5 winner, 1:30 p.m. (ACCN)

Game 10 — No. 2 N.C. State vs. Game 6 winner, 5 p.m. (ACCN)

Game 11 — No. 3 Syracuse vs. Game 7 winner, 7:30 p.m. (ACCN)

Saturday’s semifinals

Games 12 and 13 — Semifinals, noon and 2:30 p.m. (ACCN)

Sunday’s final

Game 14 — Championship, 1 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)