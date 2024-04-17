ACC South Austin campus evacuated a 2nd time after bomb threat; first was unfounded

Austin Community College's South Austin campus received a second bomb threat on Wednesday. The campus at 1820 W. Stassney Lane was evacuated again at 5:15 p.m.

ACC previously evacuated the campus around noon after a bomb threat that they later said was unfounded. At 1:45 p.m., ACC received an all-clear and campus operations resumed as normal.

All other ACC campuses are operating as normal, officials said Wednesday evening.

A fake bomb threat is illegal in Texas, punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000. The penalty can increase if the threat is made against a school.

In July 2022, when multiple Texas universities reported hoax bomb threats, the ACC South Austin and Round Rock campuses were also evacuated due to a bomb threat, though no devices were found, KXAN reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: ACC South Austin campus evacuated again after 2nd bomb threat