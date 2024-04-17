Austin Community College's South Austin Campus has been evacuated Wednesday afternoon while police investigate a bomb threat, though college officials say the threat is currently unsubstantiated.

The college sent an alert saying the campus had been evacuated at 12:10 p.m. Other ACC campuses are operating as normal.

The college is still evacuated as of 1 p.m., but the threat is "unsubstantiated at this time," ACC said in an update. ACC police are continuing to investigate and search the building.

No one will be allowed on campus until ACC declares an all-clear. ACC has canceled all classes and activities on the campus until further notice.

A fake bomb threat is illegal in Texas, punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000. The penalty can increase if the threat is made against a school.

In July 2022, when multiple Texas universities reported hoax bomb threats, the ACC South Austin and Round Rock campuses were also evacuated due to a bomb threat, though no devices were found, KXAN reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: ACC South Austin Campus evacuated after bomb threat, college says