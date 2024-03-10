ACC men’s basketball tournament bracket is set. When is your favorite team playing?

The ACC returns to the nation’s capital for its signature event for the first time since 2016 and, once again, North Carolina is in position to leave with the men’s basketball championship.

The Tar Heels, who won the ACC Tournament the last time it was played in Washington, D.C., are the top seed for this year’s tournament which begins Tuesday at Capital One Arena.

No. 7 UNC (25-6, 17-3 ACC) wrapped up the regular-season championship and the top seed with its 84-79 win at No. 9 Duke on Saturday night.

The Blue Devils (24-7, 15-5 ACC) are the No. 2 seed, followed by No. 3 seed Virginia (22-9, 13-7 ACC) and No. 4 seed Pittsburgh (21-10, 12-8 ACC).

Those four teams get double byes into the tournament quarterfinals Thursday.

N.C. State (17-14, 9-11 ACC), which started conference play with wins in five of its first six games, lost 81-73 at Pittsburgh on Saturday night. The Wolfpack carry a four-game losing streak into the ACC Tournament, where it has the No. 10 seed and will play No. 15 seed Louisville on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Here are the complete pairings:

ACC tournament schedule

Tuesday’s games

Game 1: No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech, 2 p.m. (ACC Network)

Game 2: No. 10 NC State vs. No. 15 Louisville, 4:30 p.m. (ACC Network)

Game 3: No. 11 Boston College vs. No. 14 Miami, 7 p.m. (ACC Network)

Wednesday’s games

Game 4: No. 8 Virginia Tech vs. No. 9 Florida State, noon (ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 5: No. 5 Wake Forest vs. Game 1 winner, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 6: No. 7 Syracuse vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 7: No. 6 Clemson vs. Game 3 winner, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Thursday’s games

Game 8: No. 1 UNC vs. Game 4 winner, noon (ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 9: No. 4 Pittsburgh vs. Game 5 winner, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 10: No. 2 Duke vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 11: No. 3 Virginia vs. Game 7 winner, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

Friday’s games

Semifinals: 7 pm. and 9:30 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

Saturday’s game

Championship, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)