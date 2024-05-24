New Acadiana High School principal Jason St. Pierre has controversial past

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System announced new leaders for several of its schools on Friday, one of whom spent most of the 2023-24 school year on leave from his last position under controversial circumstances.

Jason St. Pierre, announced Friday as the new principal at Acadiana High School, was last employed at Walker High School in Livingston Parish, where he requested leave in October after his response to a viral video made by a Walker student. Kaylee Timonet was stripped of her role as president of the Walker High School Student Government Association and a scholarship opportunity by St. Pierre after a video of her dancing at a homecoming after-party off campus was posted on social media.

Rachel Timonet, Kaylee’s mom, said her daughter was also asked about her religion and forced to watch the video again. People on social media quickly supported Kaylee by selling t-shirts that said, “Let the Girl Dance.”

St. Pierre later reversed his decision, apologized and retrired from Livingston Parish Schools at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

According to the news release announcing his hire by LPSS, St. Pierre’s career in education began at Denham Springs Freshman High, where he served as a teacher and coach. He quickly moved into administrative roles, becoming an assistant principal at Denham Springs High School and later the principal of Freshwater Elementary. He also led Walker Freshman High School as principal before his promotion to principal of Walker High School, a position he held for 15 years.

Jason St. Pierre

“At Walker High, he was instrumental in transforming the school into a 21st-century learning institution, emphasizing the integration of college preparatory and career training programs,” the release read. “He established strong partnerships with the business community, creating hands-on learning opportunities for students and ensuring they graduate with the skills needed for higher education and the workforce.”

St. Pierre takes over for Layne Edelman, who had been principal at Acadiana High for the past three years and now takes over at Lafayette High School. She was named the 2023 High School Principal of the Year for the Lafayette Parish School System.

Comeaux High School will be led by Catherine Cassidy and Sherry Livesay is the new principal at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy.

Cassidy is a 24-year veteran of LPSS, and was the inaugural principal at Southside High School, where she spent seven years before becoming Director of High Schools.

Livesay was assistant principal for Acadiana High School and Lafayette High School before becoming a full-time assistant principal at Lafayette High School. In the fall of 2022, Livesay joined the David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy administrative team.

