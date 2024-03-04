Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 15-year-old from Eunice

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a runaway juvenile.

Addison Nicole Gotreaux, 15, left her home in Eunice on Thursday, Feb. 29, and she was last seen wearing a gray shirt and shorts.

Authorities believe Gotreaux may be in the Lake Charles area.

Anyone with information on Gotreaux’s whereabouts is urged to contact APSO.

