Academy Boulevard valve project completed ahead of schedule

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) said it successfully installed multiple water valves on North Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway ahead of schedule.

Springs Utilities said thanks to minimal delays and extensive planning and preparation, crews were able to complete the system upgrades more than two weeks ahead of schedule. The intersection of N. Academy Blvd. and Austin Bluffs Pkwy. reopened on Thursday, May 23.

The system upgrades included installing multiple water valves on the water mains on N. Academy Blvd. and Austin Bluffs Pkwy and completing the second phase of its Academy Valve Installation Project.

Springs Utilities said the valve replacements would reduce the number of people experiencing a water outage when the water main is emptied for repairs or maintenance.

Springs Utilities also said in Spring of 2025 when Springs Utilities replaces a water vault on Academy Blvd. over several months, the new valves will help with an uninterrupted water supply during the water vault replacement.

