Academic Senate wants to shift money from Fresno State athletics. President responds

With looming state budget cuts already impacting its future, Fresno State has a fiscal conflict brewing on campus about how to spend the money it does have available.

The university’s Academic Senate in a report this spring has decried the diversion of state funds to athletics rather than academic programs. The consultative body, which makes recommendations on academic policy and other matters, also stated the university should reallocate student fees so the majority of that revenue funds instructionally-related activities (IRA) projects rather than athletics.

Fresno State president Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, in a statement to The Bee, volleyed back at the report, saying “clarity” was needed in conversations with the Academic Senate.

“We respect and value shared governance and the important role our Academic Senate plays at Fresno State,” Jiménez-Sandoval said, in a statement to The Bee. “Over 68% of the campus budget (total available for allocation to all divisions) is allocated to Academic Affairs, while less than 4% is allocated to athletics. These allocations have been consistent for the last six years.

“We will be meeting with the Academic Senate in the fall to ensure clarity with the percentages utilized in their resolution which included reference to general funds and student fees. Both academics and athletics are fundamental to the vibrancy and success of Fresno State. The campus budget allocation methodology is transparent and there is regular consultation with the Academic Senate and other campus stakeholder groups.”

The debate comes at an interesting time for Fresno State.

Jiménez-Sandoval has implemented a hiring freeze and limits on non-essential travel and expenditures in advance of a 2024-25 state budget that is expected to include severe cuts for the California State University system and its 23 campuses. Tuition revenue also is down, due to declining enrollment.

Academic Senate resolution

And, college athletics could look much different and become far more expensive after the NCAA settled an antitrust lawsuit that could lead to a revenue-sharing model with student-athletes and the potential for student-athletes to be deemed employees and work under collective bargaining agreements.

But that is the goal of the resolution, said John Wakabayashi, a professor in the department of earth and environmental sciences who introduced the resolution that was approved at the senate’s April 29 meeting.

“The hope is that we can keep a dialogue going and that will eventually lead to budgetary reform,” Wakabayashi said. “One can’t be sort of blindly idealistic about this, given the immensity of the changes that would have to be made. But I think that, at the end of the day, one of the things I would like to get across to the administration is there’s something in it for everybody.

“Sure, it’s going to be very difficult and it won’t happen overnight, to re-imagine the budget. There are long-term contracts with coaches and the like. You’re committed to some of that money for a while. But I think it puts in place a new mindset, and priorities for the university: It can happen.”

The Academic Senate used year-old data in parts of its resolution, stating the allocation to athletics from the state general fund and tuition had increased 390% in 13 years, from $3.6 million in 2009-10 to $18.1 million in 2021-2022.

But 69.7% of the $132 IRA fee that Fresno State students pay goes to fund athletics and only 22.7% supports IRA projects and 7.6% academic programs, according to the resolution. Also, the university budgeted $5.3 million from tuition reserve funds for 2022-2023 to athletics and $730,000 to Academic Affairs.

Fresno State did cut back significantly on its institutional support to athletics in 2022-23. The department received $15.5 million, down from $18.1 million the previous year.

It is expected to be cut again in 2024-25.

President’s support for Fresno State athletics

Jiménez-Sandoval has been very intentional in the role athletics plays at the university, and a year ago kept Fresno State in conversation with the Big 12 about a potential step up to the larger conference, even after the college athletics landscape drastically changed with the implosion of the Pac-12.

The Big 12 ended up adding Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah from the Pac-12, which already had Power Five conference facilities, budgets and brands.

While institutional support for athletics at Fresno State has increased, it is not out of line with other CSU schools in the Mountain West Conference. Fresno State also is well behind in the revenue it receives from student fees.

San Diego State in 2022-23 received $15.4 million in institutional support, according to a database of athletics revenues and expenses maintained by Sportico. It received $13 million from student fees, according to USA Today.

San Jose State received $21.1 million in institutional support and $8.8 million in revenue from student fees.

Fresno State was at $15.5 million and $4.2 million. It ranked at least seventh among the 10 public schools in the Mountain West in revenue in 2022-23, according to Sportico.

The Bulldogs were behind San Diego State ($103.9 million), Colorado State ($64.3 million), Boise State ($60.7 million), UNLV ($56.6 million), Wyoming ($50.1 million) and Nevada ($49.5 million). Data from New Mexico and Utah State is not yet available, and Fresno State ranked ahead of San Jose State.